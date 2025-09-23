$41.380.13
752mm
Russian Kursk region under drone attack: energy facilities damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

Drones attacked Russia's Kursk region, damaging energy facilities in the city of Lgov. The majority of consumers in Lgov and Lgov district were temporarily left without electricity.

Russian Kursk region under drone attack: energy facilities damaged

Drones attack Russia's Kursk region. The city of Lgov is under attack. Damage to energy facilities and partial power outages have been reported, UNN reports with reference to the Astra Telegram channel.

There is damage to infrastructure and energy facilities. The majority of consumers in Lgov and Lgov district are temporarily without electricity.

- reported Kursk region governor Alexander Khinshtein.

Additionally

Local residents in comments and on social media also report several explosions in Rylsk and power outages in some areas.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Electricity
Kursk Oblast