Russian invaders in TOT record growth of pro-Ukrainian sentiments - GUR

The Russian invaders in the temporarily occupied territories are recording growing pro-Ukrainian sentiment. They are resorting to intimidating the local population and putting pressure on Ukrainians, including children. This was stated during a press conference by a representative of the GUR of Ukraine Andriy Yusov, an UNN correspondent reports .

Details

According to Yusov, Russian security forces and occupation administrations report on the dissatisfaction of the local population with the occupiers' preparations for the winter period, the unsatisfactory state of housing and communal services, and also record growing pro-Ukrainian sentiment.

While usually, when we detect the work of special services, it is counter-sabotage and counter-terrorism work, as it should be in civilized countries, the function of the Russian invaders, representatives of the FSB, and other structures of the Russian Guard is to intimidate the local population and suppress protest sentiment, - Yusov said.

He added that Russian security forces have failed to ensure the loyalty of Ukrainians in the occupied territories, which means "further pressure at all levels, including educational institutions and even against children and teenagers.

The representative of the SSO also noted that the occupiers are unable to fight the Ukrainian underground, so they resort to various methods of searching for them.

The occupiers realized that basic methods of searching for the underground were not working. After they realized that physical checkpoints located in cities were ineffective, in the second half of 2023, the occupiers launched so-called mobile checkpoints, which consist of two cars that move around cities and can stop anywhere and set up a temporary checkpoint. That is, there are no rules for passing the inspection, - said the CCO representative.

He emphasized that the occupiers are checking people they don't like, or who have said something wrong, or who have a Ukrainian passport and refuse to give up their Russian passport.

For the Russian special services, there is already a reason to send a person to the basement and subject them to torture. This torture can last from a week to two months - summarized the CCO representative.

Recall

GUR representative Andriy Yusov noted that the Russian occupiers are calling on the leadership to increase the number of Russian guards in the occupied territories to control the local population.