March 3, 06:22 PM
Russian general notified of suspicion for Russian attack on "Okhmatdyt" - Prosecutor General Kravchenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

A Russian major general has been notified of suspicion for organizing the missile strike on Okhmatdyt hospital on July 8, 2024. As a result of the attack, two people died, and 34 were injured, including 9 children.

Russian general notified of suspicion for Russian attack on "Okhmatdyt" - Prosecutor General Kravchenko

A Russian Armed Forces Major General has been notified of suspicion in connection with the attack on the "Okhmatdyt" children's hospital in Kyiv, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko announced on Wednesday, UNN reports.

A Russian Armed Forces Major General involved in organizing the missile strike on the National Children's Specialized Hospital "Okhmatdyt" has been identified. Based on the collected evidence, he has been notified of suspicion of violating the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

- Kravchenko reported.

Details

As the Prosecutor General noted, "this refers to the former first deputy commander – chief of staff of long-range aviation of the military-air forces of the aerospace forces of the Russian Armed Forces, who currently holds the position of commander of long-range aviation of the aggressor state."

As noted by the SBU, "new war crimes by Russian Major General Serhiy Kuvaldin - commander of long-range aviation of the Russian Air Force - have been documented."

"Executing orders from the highest political and military leadership of the Russian Federation, the Russian Major General coordinated the actions of subordinate units during the massive missile attack on the territory of Ukraine on July 8, 2024. By his order, the crew of a Tu-95MS missile-carrying bomber launched an X-101 cruise missile, which hit the building of the Okhmatdyt children's hospital at approximately 10:45," Kravchenko stated.

According to his data, missiles of this type are programmed with predetermined coordinates, "which indicates the targeted nature of the strike on a civilian medical facility."

The attack killed a young doctor and the grandfather of one patient. At least 34 people, including 9 children, sustained injuries of varying severity. At the time of the explosion, over 600 children were in the hospital. In addition to human casualties, extensive damage was caused to the buildings and medical equipment necessary for providing highly specialized care to children was destroyed.

"This is not the only bloody trace in the Russian general's track record. He had previously been notified of suspicion for organizing the missile attack on Lviv on September 4, 2024. That attack claimed the lives of 8 people, including members of the Bazylevych family (Yaryna, Daryna, Emilia, and Yevheniya)," the Prosecutor General stated.

"Kinzhal" and Kh-101 missiles targeting UNESCO sites: five Russian generals charged for strike on Lviv11.11.25, 14:34 • 3051 view

"Every ruined child's fate, every life taken from our people, every damaged stone of the hospital - these are crimes that have no statute of limitations. We remember every name. The collected evidence must form the basis for future verdicts against Russian criminals in both Ukrainian and international courts," Kravchenko emphasized.

Julia Shramko

