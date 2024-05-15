Russian Federation shelled one of the communities in Sumy region for an hour in the morning: a 60-year-old woman was killed

This morning, May 15, Russian troops shelled the Esman community of Sumy region with artillery for an hour, killing a 60-year-old woman. UNN reports this with reference to the regional prosecutor's office.

According to the investigation, on May 15, 2024, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the occupiers fired artillery at the civilian infrastructure of the Esman community of Shostka district from 9 am for an hour - the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

The enemy attack killed a 60-year-old woman and damaged at least 4 private houses.

Under the procedural supervision of the Shostka District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted into the violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

