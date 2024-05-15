The Ministry of Defense on a possible russian offensive in Sumy region: Defense forces are ready for it

The Ukrainian military is ready for a possible russian offensive in Sumy region. This was stated by Defense Ministry spokesman Dmytro Lazutkin during a telethon, UNN correspondent reports.

Details

The TV presenter noted that the head of the GUR, Kirill Budanov, said that the situation with Kharkiv region could be repeated in Sumy region.

When asked whether he observed any russian activity there and attempts to cross the border, Lazutkin replied: "If Kirill Budanov said this, then we know about it and the Defense Forces are ready for it. Obviously, as far as I know, they are also on alert there.

According to him, certain forces are concentrated there .

We will not say in what quantity and where, but the enemy's plans are known and appropriate measures are being taken - Lazutkin said.

Addendum

Yesterday, May 14 , the head of the GUR Budanov said that the russians had been planning an operation in Sumy region from the very beginning. Currently, a small grouping of their forces is being held in the border area near the town of Sudzha. The situation has not yet allowed them to begin active operations and implement their plan.

In some areas near Lukianets and Vovchansk, Ukrainian Defense Forces units moved to more favorable positions