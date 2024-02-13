russian federation launches ballistic missiles at Kharkiv region from Belgorod region
Kyiv • UNN
The Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine report that ballistic missiles were launched from the Belgorod region of the russian federation at the territory of Kharkiv region. Reported by UNN.
