Russian Federation attacks Odesa region with missiles and UAVs: one killed

Odesa region came under a drone and rocket attack at night and in the morning of September 26. Some targets were downed, but a 62-year-old woman was killed in Odesa district, and buildings and cars were damaged. There was also a fire on dry grass, RMA head Oleh Kiper said on Thursday, UNN reports .

At night, the enemy attacked Odesa region with missiles and drones. Air defense forces worked extremely hard, and most of the enemy targets were destroyed. A 62-year-old woman died as a result of a missile attack in Odesa region - Kiper wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the missile attack damaged buildings and cars. Dry grass also caught fire, and rescuers quickly extinguished the fire.

"As for the drone attack, which was carried out by the terrorists in the morning, there were no casualties and no significant damage to infrastructure," Kiper said.

Law enforcement officers are recording the consequences of another Russian crime against the civilian population of Odesa region.