Russian drones attacked Sumy: a fire broke out, a security guard of the enterprise injured

Sumy was attacked by Russian troops with drones at night, a fire broke out at an industrial facility, and a security guard of the enterprise was injured, Oleg Hryhorov, head of the Sumy OVA, and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Monday, showing the consequences, writes UNN.

Details

"On the night of September 22, Russia launched a series of strikes on Sumy: one person was injured," the State Emergency Service reported.

As noted, "as a result of the UAV attack, a fire broke out at an industrial facility." Rescuers quickly extinguished the fire.

Another hit, as indicated, was recorded on the territory of an educational institution. The blast wave also blew out windows in high-rise buildings.

"Previously, as a result of the attack by Russian UAVs in Sumy, one person was injured. This is a security guard of the enterprise where one of the enemy drones hit," Hryhorov reported on Telegram.

Addition

According to Hryhorov, over the past day, 129 enemy shellings of 54 settlements in 19 communities of the Sumy region were recorded. Two men, 63 years old, were wounded - in the Shalyhyne and Sumy communities. These are the driver of a car hit by a Russian drone and a security guard of an enterprise in Sumy. Both are in the hospital, their condition is moderately severe.