05:49 AM • 3982 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shownVideo
05:30 AM • 9396 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures
September 21, 08:36 PM • 11799 views
UN General Assembly kicks off in New York: Ukraine demands decisive response to Russian aggression - MFA
Exclusive
September 21, 12:26 PM • 25654 views
Autumn Equinox on September 22: Its Meaning and Forecast for All Zodiac Signs
September 21, 07:39 AM • 43136 views
No leaks from "Diia": the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained what happened
September 20, 03:23 PM • 53605 views
Zelenskyy announced he signed three sanctions packages: who they target
September 20, 01:11 PM • 59808 views
"Taps shut off": Ukrainian drones halted operations of several oil pumping stations in Russia
September 20, 10:19 AM • 56531 views
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week
September 20, 08:41 AM • 83310 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs
September 20, 04:00 AM • 90226 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhoto
Russian drones attacked Sumy: a fire broke out, a security guard of the enterprise injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 638 views

As a result of the attack by Russian UAVs on Sumy on September 22, one person, a security guard of the enterprise, was injured. Hits were recorded on the territory of an educational institution and windows were blown out in high-rise buildings.

Russian drones attacked Sumy: a fire broke out, a security guard of the enterprise injured

Sumy was attacked by Russian troops with drones at night, a fire broke out at an industrial facility, and a security guard of the enterprise was injured, Oleg Hryhorov, head of the Sumy OVA, and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Monday, showing the consequences, writes UNN.

Details

"On the night of September 22, Russia launched a series of strikes on Sumy: one person was injured," the State Emergency Service reported.

As noted, "as a result of the UAV attack, a fire broke out at an industrial facility." Rescuers quickly extinguished the fire.

Another hit, as indicated, was recorded on the territory of an educational institution. The blast wave also blew out windows in high-rise buildings.

"Previously, as a result of the attack by Russian UAVs in Sumy, one person was injured. This is a security guard of the enterprise where one of the enemy drones hit," Hryhorov reported on Telegram.

Addition

According to Hryhorov, over the past day, 129 enemy shellings of 54 settlements in 19 communities of the Sumy region were recorded. Two men, 63 years old, were wounded - in the Shalyhyne and Sumy communities. These are the driver of a car hit by a Russian drone and a security guard of an enterprise in Sumy. Both are in the hospital, their condition is moderately severe.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Sumy