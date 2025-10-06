Russian drones attacked Kupyansk district: two dead, volunteer wounded

Russian drones attacked two cars in Kupyansk district of Kharkiv region the day before, killing two men and injuring a volunteer. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, on October 5, a Russian attack drone, presumably a "Molniya", hit a car driving on the highway in Kupyansk district. A 37-year-old volunteer who was driving was injured.

Also today (October 5 - ed.) at approximately 2:00 PM, an FPV drone hit a car in the village of Kolodyazne, Kupyansk district. Two men, aged 50 and 35, were killed - the report says.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kupyansk District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Oblast, pre-trial investigations have been initiated into the facts of war crimes (Parts 1, 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Recall

In Kharkiv Oblast, it is planned to expand the forced evacuation of families with children in the Velykyi Burluk direction. Currently, evacuation is underway in the Kupyansk and Izyum directions, and Kupyansk remains under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

