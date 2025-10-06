Russian drones attacked Kupyansk district: two dead, volunteer wounded

$41.280.00
48.500.00
ukenru
October 5, 03:08 PM • 13557 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM • 37255 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
October 4, 11:20 PM • 60930 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
October 4, 08:29 AM • 78782 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
October 4, 08:00 AM • 143689 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhoto
October 3, 04:00 PM • 118492 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideo
October 3, 02:35 PM • 108280 views
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 140211 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 111687 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
October 3, 10:33 AM • 49558 views
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
1.3m/s
87%
748mm
Popular news
More than 20 attacks repelled in the Pokrovsk direction during the current day, battles continue, the enemy is trying to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - General StaffOctober 5, 02:43 PM • 4460 views
In Odesa, a thousand transformer substations and almost 50 overhead lines have been restoredOctober 5, 03:22 PM • 3240 views
Kyiv Regional TCC and SP denies theft of a cat by its employeesOctober 5, 03:51 PM • 10130 views
German Bundestag postpones discussion of new military service lawOctober 5, 04:31 PM • 3602 views
The enemy launched a massive missile and air strike: the General Staff reported on the situation at the front08:50 PM • 4542 views
Publications
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhotoOctober 4, 08:00 AM • 143689 views
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhotoOctober 3, 02:14 PM • 79902 views
From high treason to raiding: the dark side of NABU detectives' workOctober 3, 12:41 PM • 92643 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 140211 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 111687 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yurii Ihnat
Oleh Kiper
Andriy Sadovyi
Actual places
Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Zaporizhzhia
United States
Lviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 46350 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 44037 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 118493 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 53710 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 55665 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Financial Times
TikTok
Bild

Russian drones attacked Kupyansk district: two dead, volunteer wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 244 views

On October 5, Russian drones attacked two cars in the Kupyansk district of Kharkiv region. As a result of the strikes, two men were killed, and a 37-year-old volunteer was wounded.

Russian drones attacked Kupyansk district: two dead, volunteer wounded

Russian drones attacked two cars in Kupyansk district of Kharkiv region the day before, killing two men and injuring a volunteer. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, on October 5, a Russian attack drone, presumably a "Molniya", hit a car driving on the highway in Kupyansk district. A 37-year-old volunteer who was driving was injured.

Also today (October 5 - ed.) at approximately 2:00 PM, an FPV drone hit a car in the village of Kolodyazne, Kupyansk district. Two men, aged 50 and 35, were killed

- the report says.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kupyansk District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Oblast, pre-trial investigations have been initiated into the facts of war crimes (Parts 1, 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Recall

In Kharkiv Oblast, it is planned to expand the forced evacuation of families with children in the Velykyi Burluk direction. Currently, evacuation is underway in the Kupyansk and Izyum directions, and Kupyansk remains under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

758 people remain in Kupyansk: the enemy destroyed all critical infrastructure01.10.25, 01:41 • 3860 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast
Kupyansk