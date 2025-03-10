Russian drones attacked civilians in Kherson: three injured
Kyiv • UNN
In the Dnipro district of Kherson, three local residents were injured as a result of an attack by Russian drones. Over the past day, the occupiers shelled 30 settlements in the region, wounding 9 people.
In Kherson, as a result of attacks by Russian troops with drones, three local residents were injured today. This was reported by the Kherson RMA on Monday via Telegram, writes UNN.
In the morning, due to attacks by Russian UAVs in the Dnipro district of Kherson, three people were injured.
Around 06:30, the occupiers reportedly attacked a civilian car with a UAV. As a result, a 39-year-old man sustained explosive injuries, wounds to his arms, legs, and face. He is under medical supervision.
Another injured person, a 35-year-old resident of Kherson, received medical assistance and was released for outpatient treatment.
Later, the enemy attacked a 50-year-old man who was walking down the street. He was taken to the hospital with injuries.
According to the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, over the past day, Russian troops shelled 30 settlements in the Kherson region, damaging 3 apartment buildings and 4 private houses, a warehouse, and vehicles. As a result of the attacks by the Russian Federation, 9 people were injured in one day. During the night drone attack by the Russian Federation, 3 "Shahed-131/136" were destroyed in the region.