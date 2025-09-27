Russian drones attacked civilian targets in Sumy region, there are casualties - OVA

$41.490.00
48.710.00
ukenru
04:24 PM • 12144 views
Russia not admitted to ICAO Council, six votes short
03:30 PM • 19678 views
If Russia wants a blackout in Kyiv, it will get a blackout in Moscow - Zelenskyy
September 26, 02:33 PM • 59017 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 107023 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
September 26, 01:31 PM • 44984 views
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
September 26, 12:45 PM • 41715 views
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 09:46 AM • 37817 views
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
Exclusive
September 26, 09:25 AM • 26869 views
Court to consider motion to overturn decision to close case against NBU chief lawyer ZymaPhoto
September 26, 09:01 AM • 55623 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 57077 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
0.8m/s
55%
758mm
Popular news
Unknown drones spotted again in Denmark: this time - near military facilitiesSeptember 27, 10:25 AM • 6186 views
Rare BMW E28 M5 put up for salePhotoSeptember 27, 10:38 AM • 8442 views
Ukraine to be covered by rains: forecaster named regions with the lowest temperatureSeptember 27, 12:15 PM • 12574 views
Video game maker EA close to $50 billion privatization deal - FTSeptember 27, 01:37 PM • 12465 views
Fought for only three days: Ukrainian military captured a BelarusianVideo04:46 PM • 9566 views
Publications
How to get a driver's license in Ukraine: algorithm of actionsSeptember 27, 06:00 AM • 26709 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 107005 views
American Pancake Day: top incredibly delicious pancake recipesPhotoSeptember 26, 12:18 PM • 45671 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideoSeptember 26, 09:01 AM • 55616 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 57073 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rafael Grossi
Mark Rutte
Viktor Orbán
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Poland
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Video game maker EA close to $50 billion privatization deal - FTSeptember 27, 01:37 PM • 12507 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideoSeptember 26, 02:33 PM • 59010 views
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakersSeptember 26, 09:12 AM • 36623 views
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorcePhotoSeptember 26, 07:07 AM • 41752 views
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a weekSeptember 25, 10:47 AM • 43880 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Financial Times
Grand Theft Auto
The Times
The Guardian

Russian drones attacked civilian targets in Sumy region, there are casualties - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 484 views

Two residents of Velyka Pysarivka community were injured in a drone attack, one was hospitalized. In Putyvl community, an enemy drone hit a civilian car.

Russian drones attacked civilian targets in Sumy region, there are casualties - OVA

In the border communities of Sumy Oblast, Russian troops continue drone attacks on civilian targets. This is reported by UNN with reference to the head of the OVA Oleh Hryhorov.

Enemy drones continue to attack civilians in the border areas of Sumy region

- notes the head of the OVA.

In the Velyka Pysarivka community, two local residents were injured. One man was hospitalized with a severe injury, the other received assistance on the spot.

In addition, in the Putyvl community, an enemy drone hit a civilian car parked in the yard of a residential building. No one was injured.

Recall

On the night of September 26, Russian troops attacked Sumy region with a guided aerial bomb, damaging the residential sector. The city authorities warned of possible interruptions in electricity and gas supply.  

The Cabinet of Ministers allocates over UAH 300 million for fortifications in Sumy region25.09.25, 19:48 • 3442 views

Veronika Marchenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Electricity
Sumy Oblast