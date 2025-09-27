Russian drones attacked civilian targets in Sumy region, there are casualties - OVA
Kyiv • UNN
Two residents of Velyka Pysarivka community were injured in a drone attack, one was hospitalized. In Putyvl community, an enemy drone hit a civilian car.
In the border communities of Sumy Oblast, Russian troops continue drone attacks on civilian targets. This is reported by UNN with reference to the head of the OVA Oleh Hryhorov.
Enemy drones continue to attack civilians in the border areas of Sumy region
In the Velyka Pysarivka community, two local residents were injured. One man was hospitalized with a severe injury, the other received assistance on the spot.
In addition, in the Putyvl community, an enemy drone hit a civilian car parked in the yard of a residential building. No one was injured.
Recall
On the night of September 26, Russian troops attacked Sumy region with a guided aerial bomb, damaging the residential sector. The city authorities warned of possible interruptions in electricity and gas supply.
