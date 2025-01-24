Russian drone struck Chernihiv region at night: what was damaged
Kyiv • UNN
Russian drones attacked a village in the Koryukivka district of Chernihiv region. The strike damaged private houses and a car, with no casualties.
Last night, Russian troops once again attacked Chernihiv region with attack drones, damaging private houses and a car, with no casualties, the head of the Chernihiv RMA Vyacheslav Chaus said on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.
Details
"Last night, Russians fired a drone at private houses in one of the villages of Koryukivka district. People's houses and a car were damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties," said Chaus.
