Russian drone struck Chernihiv region at night: what was damaged

Last night, Russian troops once again attacked Chernihiv region with attack drones, damaging private houses and a car, with no casualties, the head of the Chernihiv RMA Vyacheslav Chaus said on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"Last night, Russians fired a drone at private houses in one of the villages of Koryukivka district. People's houses and a car were damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties," said Chaus.

