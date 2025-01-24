Russia launched 58 drones at Ukraine: 25 shot down, 27 lost

Russia attacked Ukraine with 58 drones at night, destroying 25 drones in 7 regions, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, on the night of January 24, 2025, the enemy attacked with 58 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitator drones from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation.

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.

As of 09.00, 25 Shahed and other types of attack UAVs were confirmed downed in Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytsky and Lviv regions. 27 enemy imitator UAVs were locationally lost (no negative consequences) - the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on social media.

"Unfortunately, as a result of an enemy strike in the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions, people were injured, some were killed... Apartment buildings, private houses, and cars were damaged. Special services are eliminating the consequences, the victims are being helped," the statement said.

