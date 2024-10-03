Russian drone attacks car in Kherson: driver wounded

In Kherson, Russian troops attacked a car with a drone, wounding a 57-year-old driver, the Kherson RMA reported on Telegram on Thursday, UNN reports.



Russian troops attack a car in Kherson with a drone. 57-year-old driver suffered blast injury, concussion and shrapnel wound to abdomen - indicated in the RMA.

It is stated that the man was taken to the hospital for medical care.

Addendum

It is also reported that today a woman who was injured in a morning Russian air strike on the Beryslav community sought medical assistance.

"A 56-year-old local woman sustained blast trauma, contusion and shrapnel wounds to her legs. The victim is being provided with the necessary medical care," the RMA said.

