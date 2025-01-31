Russian drone attacked the center of Kramatorsk in the morning: what is known

Kramatorsk in Donetsk region was attacked by Russian troops again this morning, the head of the Kramatorsk city military administration, Oleksandr Honcharenko, said on Facebook on Friday, UNN reports.

This morning at 10:30 am Kramatorsk was hit by an enemy attack - the central part of the city. According to preliminary information, a strike UAV. Fortunately, there were no casualties or damage - Goncharenko wrote.

Addendum

According to the Donetsk regional police, one person was killed and 18 wounded, including two children, in the last day as a result of Russian attacks. The police recorded 3,784 enemy attacks on the front line and residential areas. 14 settlements were under fire, 89 civilian objects were destroyed, including 83 residential buildings:

The Russians shelled Ivanopillia with artillery, killing a civilian and damaging 10 private homes.

The enemy attacked Kramatorsk with a Tornado-S MLRS with a high-explosive fragmentation shell. According to updated data, 11 people were wounded, including two children, aged 7 and 8. Six apartment buildings were damaged.

The occupants attacked Pokrovsk with a FAB-250 bomb and drones, injuring five civilians, damaging 9 private houses, an evacuation vehicle and a civilian vehicle.

Russia dropped a 500-kg landmine bomb on Bilytske, injuring two residents and damaging 4 apartment buildings and an administrative building.

Kostyantynivka was hit by two FAB-250 bombs, a UAV, and artillery, and 6 private houses were damaged.

In Tikhonivka, Kramatorsk district, 8 private households were damaged by an UMPB D-30SN bomb.

Two private houses were damaged in Lyman, 6 in Bilokuzmynivka, and 1 in Fedorivka.

Russian troops hit Komar village with a UMPB D-30SN bomb, damaging 31 private houses.

