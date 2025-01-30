Russian attack on Kramatorsk: 13 injured already reported

As a result of Russia's attack on Kramatorsk, 13 people have already been injured, including two children, the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin said on Thursday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"The number of wounded in Kramatorsk has increased to 13," Filashkin said, updating the data as of 13:50.

Earlier, the head of the RMA reported that two children were injured in the town, including an 8-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl. The extent of the damage is being established.

