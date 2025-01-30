Russian attack on Kramatorsk: 13 injured already reported

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 71011 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 91827 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 106640 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 109650 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 129666 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103436 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 134014 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103726 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113404 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116974 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 102237 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 48785 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 117736 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 54221 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 112286 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 70860 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 129647 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 133998 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166026 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 155845 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 20475 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 24399 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 112286 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 117736 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139814 views
Russian attack on Kramatorsk: 13 injured already reported

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38326 views

As a result of the Russian attack on Kramatorsk, 12 people were injured. Two children are among the wounded, as of 13:30.

As a result of Russia's attack on Kramatorsk, 13 people have already been injured, including two children, the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin said on Thursday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"The number of wounded in Kramatorsk has increased to 13," Filashkin said, updating the data as of 13:50.

Earlier, the head of the RMA reported that two children were injured in the town, including an 8-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl. The extent of the damage is being established.

Donetsk region again under massive shelling by Russia: children injured and dozens of houses destroyed

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
kramatorskKramatorsk

