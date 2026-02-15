$42.990.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Russian drone attacked medical facility in Sumy region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

The enemy attacked medical infrastructure in the Kovpakivskyi district of the Sumy community with a drone. This is the second attack on healthcare facilities this week.

Russian drone attacked medical facility in Sumy region

The enemy attacked medical infrastructure in the Kovpakivskyi district of the Sumy community with a drone. This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Hryhorov, for the second time in a week, Russians are deliberately targeting healthcare facilities.

Preliminary, there were no casualties. There is damage. The area is being surveyed, all consequences are being clarified 

- added the head of the Regional Military Administration.

Antonina Tumanova

