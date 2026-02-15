Russian drone attacked medical facility in Sumy region
Kyiv • UNN
The enemy attacked medical infrastructure in the Kovpakivskyi district of the Sumy community with a drone. This is the second attack on healthcare facilities this week.
The enemy attacked medical infrastructure in the Kovpakivskyi district of the Sumy community with a drone. This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, as reported by UNN.
Details
According to Hryhorov, for the second time in a week, Russians are deliberately targeting healthcare facilities.
Preliminary, there were no casualties. There is damage. The area is being surveyed, all consequences are being clarified
