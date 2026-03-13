Russian drone attacked a patrol car in Zaporizhzhia, a police officer was injured

A video has appeared online showing a Russian drone strike on a patrol car in Zaporizhzhia. This was reported by UNN with reference to the First Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department of Ukraine, Oleksiy Biloshytskyi.

Details

The enemy hit the service vehicle with an attack UAV, the patrol officer was nearby at the time and sustained shrapnel wounds. The patrol officer's colleagues promptly evacuated him to a safe place, provided assistance, and handed him over to medics, Biloshytskyi noted.

This is the second enemy attack on our Zaporizhzhia patrol officers in two days. The enemy strikes civilians, medics, rescuers, police - all to destabilize and stir up negative sentiment. Refined terror with a sprinkle of lies and hypocrisy - the post reads.

Currently, the patrol officer is in the hospital for examination, his condition is stable.

Recall

On Friday, March 13, the Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia, and smoke rose over the city.