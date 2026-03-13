$44.160.1950.960.02
Commissioned criminal cases against businesses are perceived by foreign partners as risks
Exclusive
10:42 AM • 9924 views
Fuel prices in Ukraine rose unevenly: where to fill up cheapest
Exclusive
March 12, 09:38 PM • 29121 views
A famous Ukrainian singer exclusively revealed how much he spends on living expenses each month
Exclusive
March 12, 04:05 PM • 59602 views
Ukraine to introduce Romanian Language Day, to be celebrated on August 31
March 12, 03:30 PM • 55336 views
The Cabinet of Ministers will pay UAH 1,500 to millions of Ukrainians and introduce cashback for fuel
Exclusive
March 12, 03:26 PM • 83316 views
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
March 12, 02:55 PM • 41486 views
Romania and Ukraine are building two new power lines for energy security
March 12, 02:27 PM • 27460 views
Ukraine and Romania will jointly produce drones – Nicușor Dan
Exclusive
March 12, 01:11 PM • 20999 views
Where do dogs most often pick up parasites and how to protect them - a veterinarian's comment
Exclusive
March 12, 11:13 AM • 23878 views
Lawyer called for review of rules for companies' access to Defence City special regime
Russian drone attacked a patrol car in Zaporizhzhia, a police officer was injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 530 views

An enemy UAV hit a service vehicle, as a result of which the patrol officer sustained shrapnel wounds. The injured person is in the hospital, his condition is currently stable.

Russian drone attacked a patrol car in Zaporizhzhia, a police officer was injured

A video has appeared online showing a Russian drone strike on a patrol car in Zaporizhzhia. This was reported by UNN with reference to the First Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department of Ukraine, Oleksiy Biloshytskyi.

Details

The enemy hit the service vehicle with an attack UAV, the patrol officer was nearby at the time and sustained shrapnel wounds. The patrol officer's colleagues promptly evacuated him to a safe place, provided assistance, and handed him over to medics, Biloshytskyi noted.

This is the second enemy attack on our Zaporizhzhia patrol officers in two days. The enemy strikes civilians, medics, rescuers, police - all to destabilize and stir up negative sentiment. Refined terror with a sprinkle of lies and hypocrisy

- the post reads.

Currently, the patrol officer is in the hospital for examination, his condition is stable.

Recall

On Friday, March 13, the Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia, and smoke rose over the city.

Yevhen Ustimenko

