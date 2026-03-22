Russian drone attacked a hospital in Velykyi Burluk, Kharkiv region
Kyiv • UNN
The enemy drone destroyed the medical facility's garages and damaged power lines. Rescuers extinguished the fire, and there were no casualties among people.
In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops attacked the village of Velykyi Burluk with a drone. As a result of the strike, a fire broke out on the territory of a medical facility. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
In the morning, Russian troops attacked the village of Velykyi Burluk with a drone. Garage boxes on the territory of the medical facility were destroyed and engulfed in flames, and a power line was damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties.
According to preliminary data, 15 rescuers and 4 units of equipment were involved in the work.
Recall
On the night of March 22, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 139 attack drones of various types. Defense forces shot down or suppressed 127 of them, but hits were also recorded.