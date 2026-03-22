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Russian drone attacked a hospital in Velykyi Burluk, Kharkiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2222 views

The enemy drone destroyed the medical facility's garages and damaged power lines. Rescuers extinguished the fire, and there were no casualties among people.

Russian drone attacked a hospital in Velykyi Burluk, Kharkiv region
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops attacked the village of Velykyi Burluk with a drone. As a result of the strike, a fire broke out on the territory of a medical facility. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In the morning, Russian troops attacked the village of Velykyi Burluk with a drone. Garage boxes on the territory of the medical facility were destroyed and engulfed in flames, and a power line was damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

- the post says.

According to preliminary data, 15 rescuers and 4 units of equipment were involved in the work.

Recall

On the night of March 22, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 139 attack drones of various types. Defense forces shot down or suppressed 127 of them, but hits were also recorded.

Alla Kiosak

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