Russian drone attacked a car in Zaporizhzhia: two injured
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops attacked a car on the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia with a drone, injuring two people. The 72-year-old driver and 70-year-old passenger received medical assistance and will be treated at home.
Two people were injured as a result of an enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia. Russians struck a passenger car with a drone that was moving on the outskirts of the regional center.
Details
According to the head of the OVA, a 72-year-old driver and a 70-year-old passenger of the car were injured in the attack. The victims have now received medical assistance. According to Fedorov, they will continue their treatment at home.
Addition
Russia carried out a drone attack on a Ukrzaliznytsia locomotive at a station in Zaporizhzhia. The locomotive crew was in a shelter and was not injured.