Russian drone attacked a car in Zaporizhzhia: two injured

03:28 PM
Jeffrey Epstein's Files: How the Scandal Could Lead to the Fall of the Norwegian Crown and the Imprisonment of Political Elites
11:00 AM
Zelenskyy: Russian shelling of energy facilities in 24 hours was near the front and in border areas, but without targeted Russian missile and 'Shahed' strikes on energy infrastructure
February 2, 08:37 AM
Ukraine launches Starlink "whitelist" in response to Russian use of terminals: how it will work
February 1, 12:14 PM
Moscow court has in absentia arrested Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa: what he was accused of
February 1, 11:56 AM
Peak of cold in Ukraine: meteorologist named dates for weakening of frostsPhoto
February 1, 11:12 AM
Zelenskyy: "The next trilateral talks will take place on February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi"
Exclusive
February 1, 10:11 AM
A period of great transformation and emotional intensity: astrological forecast for February 2–8
February 1, 06:56 AM
Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?
January 31, 05:53 PM
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
January 31, 05:28 PM
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Clinic with dozens of "cohabitants": who is hiding behind the address of the scandalous Odrex in Odesa
Disability pension for Group III: who is eligible, what is the amount in 2026, and how to apply
OSCE Chairman arrives in Kyiv, announces visit to Moscow
20th Century Studios presented the trailer for the sequel to the cult film "The Devil Wears Prada"
"The pain will never diminish": Barbara Kuzmenko published an emotional post on the anniversary of her father's death
Jeffrey Epstein's Files: How the Scandal Could Lead to the Fall of the Norwegian Crown and the Imprisonment of Political Elites
Disability pension for Group III: who is eligible, what is the amount in 2026, and how to apply
Clinic with dozens of "cohabitants": who is hiding behind the address of the scandalous Odrex in Odesa
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM
Anniversary of Kuzma's death: 5 Skryabin songs worth hearing
Hot British Weekend: Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Blew Up the Internet
"Potato Flood": Berlin organizes mass giveaway of free potatoes due to record harvest
"The pain will never diminish": Barbara Kuzmenko published an emotional post on the anniversary of her father's death
20th Century Studios presented the trailer for the sequel to the cult film "The Devil Wears Prada"
Russian drone attacked a car in Zaporizhzhia: two injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3500 views

Russian troops attacked a car on the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia with a drone, injuring two people. The 72-year-old driver and 70-year-old passenger received medical assistance and will be treated at home.

Russian drone attacked a car in Zaporizhzhia: two injured

Russian troops struck a car with a drone on the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia, injuring two people. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov, on Monday on social media, as conveyed by UNN.

Two people were injured as a result of an enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia. Russians struck a passenger car with a drone that was moving on the outskirts of the regional center.

- Fedorov reported.

Details

According to the head of the OVA, a 72-year-old driver and a 70-year-old passenger of the car were injured in the attack. The victims have now received medical assistance. According to Fedorov, they will continue their treatment at home.

Addition

Russia carried out a drone attack on a Ukrzaliznytsia locomotive at a station in Zaporizhzhia. The locomotive crew was in a shelter and was not injured.

Alla Kiosak

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Ukrainian Railways
Zaporizhzhia