Russian drone attacked a car in Zaporizhzhia: two injured

Russian troops struck a car with a drone on the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia, injuring two people. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov, on Monday on social media, as conveyed by UNN.

Two people were injured as a result of an enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia. Russians struck a passenger car with a drone that was moving on the outskirts of the regional center. - Fedorov reported.

Details

According to the head of the OVA, a 72-year-old driver and a 70-year-old passenger of the car were injured in the attack. The victims have now received medical assistance. According to Fedorov, they will continue their treatment at home.

Addition

Russia carried out a drone attack on a Ukrzaliznytsia locomotive at a station in Zaporizhzhia. The locomotive crew was in a shelter and was not injured.