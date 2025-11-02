$42.080.01
November 1, 02:21 PM • 31500 views
Syrskyi: the liberation of the territory on the Dobropillia salient continues, Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are holding
November 1, 02:06 PM • 63245 views
Every Ukrainian will be able to travel 3000 kilometers by rail for free - Zelenskyy
November 1, 08:30 AM • 68480 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideo
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 92838 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
November 1, 06:00 AM • 84071 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1
October 31, 08:50 PM • 42994 views
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducts counterattack near Pokrovsk to unblock logistics - source
October 31, 06:17 PM • 55994 views
Ukraine temporarily banned the export of unprocessed timber
October 31, 05:29 PM • 45185 views
Pentagon approves transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, final decision rests with Trump - Media
October 31, 04:15 PM • 37938 views
Former Odesa mayor Trukhanov sent to 24/7 house arrest until December 28
Exclusive
October 31, 02:27 PM • 37282 views
Marriage via "Diia": over 50 couples were denied marriage registration
Publications
Exclusives
Heating

Russian drone attack on Odesa region: two people killed, one injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1562 views

As a result of the Russian attack on Odesa region with kamikaze drones, two people were killed and one was injured. The fire at the truck parking lot was quickly extinguished.

Russian drone attack on Odesa region: two people killed, one injured

On the night of Sunday, November 2, Russia attacked the Odesa region with attack drones, resulting in fatalities. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the State Emergency Service.

Details

It is noted that as a result of the hits, a fire broke out in a parking lot with trucks, which rescuers promptly extinguished.

According to preliminary information, two people died, and one more person was injured

- the report says.

Recall

The number of victims of the enemy attack on the Samarivsky district of Dnipropetrovsk region increased to four, with boys aged 11 and 14 killed.

Russia attacked energy infrastructure in Odesa region at night, there are power outages and an injured person: consequences shown29.10.25, 09:42 • 3862 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Odesa Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine