Russian drone attack on Odesa region: two people killed, one injured

On the night of Sunday, November 2, Russia attacked the Odesa region with attack drones, resulting in fatalities. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the State Emergency Service.

Details

It is noted that as a result of the hits, a fire broke out in a parking lot with trucks, which rescuers promptly extinguished.

According to preliminary information, two people died, and one more person was injured - the report says.

Recall

The number of victims of the enemy attack on the Samarivsky district of Dnipropetrovsk region increased to four, with boys aged 11 and 14 killed.

Russia attacked energy infrastructure in Odesa region at night, there are power outages and an injured person: consequences shown