Russian drone attack on Odesa region: two people killed, one injured
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the Russian attack on Odesa region with kamikaze drones, two people were killed and one was injured. The fire at the truck parking lot was quickly extinguished.
On the night of Sunday, November 2, Russia attacked the Odesa region with attack drones, resulting in fatalities. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the State Emergency Service.
Details
It is noted that as a result of the hits, a fire broke out in a parking lot with trucks, which rescuers promptly extinguished.
According to preliminary information, two people died, and one more person was injured
Recall
The number of victims of the enemy attack on the Samarivsky district of Dnipropetrovsk region increased to four, with boys aged 11 and 14 killed.
