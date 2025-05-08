Russian DRGs are trying to use spring floods in their sabotage activities in northern Ukraine - Mysnyk

Russian DRGs do not stop trying to break through the border in northern Ukraine. The number of sabotage groups depends on the tasks they face. Also, the Russian military is trying to use spring floods for their sabotage activities. However, there are no large groups to carry out an offensive on the northern border at the moment. This was stated by the spokesman of the "Siversk" OTUV Vadym Mysnyk on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

Details

Both in the Chernihiv region and in the Sumy region, there is a threat of the enemy using DRGs. Sabotage groups also change tactics periodically, now taking into account the so-called "greenery" and seasonal floods are also beginning, there are many small rivers, reservoirs, and wetlands, so the enemy is trying to use such conditions - said Mysnyk.

He added that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have prepared counter-sabotage units and reserves to effectively destroy them. Technical means, in particular aerial reconnaissance, also help in this, which, according to the spokesman, is also sufficient.

We are recording, and in recent days there have been attempts, both at the end of April and the beginning of May, but we are repelling, destroying the enemy on the approach - he said.

Speaking about the number of such groups, Mysnyk noted that it depends on the tasks they set for themselves.

As for professional units, they can be of different sizes, from several people to 12-15, depending on the task being performed. But in addition to this, they simply use small groups of infantry for the purpose of "reconnaissance by combat" in order to check our defense, our fortifications, and the mines that are located on our border - he explained.

Mysnyk also added that the presence of the enemy is recorded along the entire border, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine carefully monitor the regrouping or rotation of Russian troops. According to him, there are no groups for carrying out large-scale offensives at the moment. As the spokesman adds, the largest concentration of rashists today is in the territory of the Kursk region, which is the Sumy direction.

Regarding the exercises that will be held in Belarus in the fall, Mysnyk noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine takes this threat factor into account.

If the enemy transfers any Russian units to the territory of Belarus, we will monitor this and take appropriate measures - the spokesman assured. - the spokesman assured.

