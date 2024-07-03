In order to restore the unprecedented losses at the fronts in Ukraine, the Russian authorities are actively looking for manpower, including recruiting 17-year-olds. This is stated by the Center of National Resistance, Ukrinform reports, UNN reports.

"Currently, Russia is actively recruiting members of patriotic movements, including the network of military education centers "Warrior" and "Yunarmiya". Teenagers aged 17 are being actively recruited to military enlistment offices to sign a contract upon reaching the age of majority," the report says.

It is noted that by playing on youthful maximalism through propaganda, the Russians hope to recruit tens of thousands of teenagers.

In this regard, the Center for National Resistance warns that every enemy who enters Ukrainian soil will be eliminated.

