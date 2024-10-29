Russian attack results in damage in two Kyiv districts: five injured
Kyiv • UNN
In Kyiv, a gas pipe and buildings in Solomyansky and Svyatoshinsky districts were damaged by Russian drones. Five people were injured, one hospitalized.
As a result of the attack by Russian armed forces' attack drones in Kyiv, debris was recorded falling in Solomyansky and Svyatoshinsky districts. In total, the air raid lasted more than four hours. This was reported by the head of KCMA Serhiy Popko on Telegram, UNN reports.
The eighteenth air attack by the Russian armed forces on Kyiv since the beginning of October! The enemy has no plans to reduce the intensity of terrorizing a peaceful city. At night, Russian drones again posed a threat to the capital. The air alert was announced twice during the night in Kyiv and lasted more than 4 hours in total. Enemy drones were approaching the capital from different directions, but were detected and neutralized in time by air defense forces and means,
Details
In the Solomyansky district, in a residential area , a gas pipe on the facade of a nine-story residential building was depressurized, causing a shop to catch fire. Three parked cars also caught fire. The fire has been extinguished. According to preliminary data, five victims sought medical attention, and one person was hospitalized.
In Svyatoshynskyi district, shrapnel smashed windows in a three-story administrative building. There was no information on casualties.
