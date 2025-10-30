Child became a victim of Russian attack on Vinnytsia region: consequences shown

A child became a victim of a massive Russian attack in Vinnytsia Oblast, Natalia Zabolotna, First Deputy Head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration, announced on Thursday on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

According to her, "as a result of the enemy attack, there are casualties among the civilian population – four adults and a seven-year-old girl."

Two adults were hospitalized, their condition is moderate. Two more received minor injuries and refused hospitalization, the official said.

The girl was admitted to the hospital in extremely critical condition. Doctors fought for her life, but, unfortunately, she could not be saved... - Zabolotna reported.

According to her, as a result of the massive combined enemy attack on Vinnytsia region, there is "damage to critical infrastructure and hits to civilian infrastructure." In total, 23 residential buildings were damaged in the region. One of them is a two-story building where 21 people lived. It suffered significant damage, so the families have been evicted. As of now, commissions are inspecting this building to determine the possibility of its further operation.

The State Emergency Service in the region showed the consequences.