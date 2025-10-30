Child became a victim of Russian attack on Vinnytsia region: consequences shown

$42.080.01
The contract with MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko, who is the rector of the State Biotechnological University, should be terminated – member of the SBTU Academic CouncilPhoto
08:17 AM • 10274 views
Hourly power outages canceled, but may return - Ministry of Energy
08:02 AM • 14010 views
China's goals: expert assesses the likelihood of Beijing's participation in negotiations on the war in Ukraine
07:49 AM • 12765 views
Vinnytsia and Ivano-Frankivsk regions suffered a Russian attack on critical infrastructure: there are casualties, in Ladyzhyn - power, water, and heat outages
06:13 AM • 18274 views
Trump discussed Russia's war against Ukraine with Xi Jinping: says China to work with the US on a solution
October 30, 01:44 AM • 27065 views
Trump ordered the US to start nuclear weapons tests
October 29, 06:25 PM • 44393 views
In Ukraine, young people aged 18-25 will be able to receive up to UAH 200,000 to start a business
October 29, 04:51 PM • 44830 views
Court remands ex-head of Ukrenergo Kudrytskyi in custody for two months
October 29, 02:53 PM • 42523 views
In Irpin, a cat died after a probable shooting: police are investigating the incident
October 29, 12:54 PM • 92708 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Moscow was attacked by drones overnight, several Russian airports suspended operationsOctober 30, 02:14 AM • 26239 views
Zaporizhzhia suffered an enemy attack: an infrastructure object was damaged, fires are raging in the cityPhotoOctober 30, 03:11 AM • 20672 views
Enemy strikes on energy infrastructure caused power outages and train delaysOctober 30, 04:34 AM • 32554 views
Power outage schedules in all regions of Ukraine until 7 PM - Ukrenergo06:35 AM • 14107 views
Winter holidays in 2026: when and how long will schoolchildren in Ukraine rest?08:40 AM • 11634 views
Winter holidays in 2026: when and how long will schoolchildren in Ukraine rest?08:40 AM • 11791 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
October 29, 12:54 PM • 92708 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhotoOctober 29, 11:54 AM • 81751 views
Budget-friendly and delicious: five lunch recipes under UAH 100 for thrifty housewivesPhotoOctober 29, 11:14 AM • 68288 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
October 29, 07:00 AM • 100048 views
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California wentOctober 29, 03:50 PM • 28260 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into actingOctober 29, 01:18 PM • 36311 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideoOctober 29, 08:05 AM • 61363 views
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhotoOctober 29, 06:46 AM • 65699 views
Pop star Dua Lipa topped the ranking of the richest stars under 30 in Britain and IrelandPhotoOctober 28, 06:29 PM • 46700 views
Child became a victim of Russian attack on Vinnytsia region: consequences shown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 192 views

A seven-year-old girl died in hospital after a massive Russian attack on Vinnytsia region, where four adults were also injured. In the region, 23 residential buildings and critical and civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged.

Child became a victim of Russian attack on Vinnytsia region: consequences shown

A child became a victim of a massive Russian attack in Vinnytsia Oblast, Natalia Zabolotna, First Deputy Head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration, announced on Thursday on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

According to her, "as a result of the enemy attack, there are casualties among the civilian population – four adults and a seven-year-old girl."

Two adults were hospitalized, their condition is moderate. Two more received minor injuries and refused hospitalization, the official said.

The girl was admitted to the hospital in extremely critical condition. Doctors fought for her life, but, unfortunately, she could not be saved...

- Zabolotna reported.

According to her, as a result of the massive combined enemy attack on Vinnytsia region, there is "damage to critical infrastructure and hits to civilian infrastructure." In total, 23 residential buildings were damaged in the region. One of them is a two-story building where 21 people lived. It suffered significant damage, so the families have been evicted. As of now, commissions are inspecting this building to determine the possibility of its further operation.

The State Emergency Service in the region showed the consequences.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Vinnytsia Oblast