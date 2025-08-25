Russian attack on Sumy: 6 injured in the community overnight and in the morning

$41.280.07
47.910.07
ukenru
08:15 AM • 14918 views
Men under 25 traveling abroad: what is proposed in the bill has become known
Exclusive
06:07 AM • 32357 views
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
05:46 AM • 36950 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
August 25, 12:01 AM • 21574 views
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World ChampionshipsPhoto
August 24, 01:49 PM • 33271 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
August 24, 10:46 AM • 48156 views
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 09:24 AM • 42732 views
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
August 24, 07:11 AM • 38883 views
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holidayVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 62993 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 96124 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
6.1m/s
36%
749mm
Popular news
Israel launched massive airstrikes on Yemen after Houthi missile attackVideoAugust 25, 02:25 AM • 15248 views
Enemy losses: The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 870 soldiers and 48 artillery systems in one dayAugust 25, 04:31 AM • 13122 views
"We are trying to end the war": Vance on Russian strike on American plant in Mukachevo06:04 AM • 14427 views
5 proceedings opened after arson and knife attack in Dnipropetrovsk region, where the attacker was shot dead06:05 AM • 5192 views
Due to the death of a child after a 7-year-old boy shot in Kyiv region, proceedings have been opened: all details of the tragedyPhoto06:33 AM • 18223 views
Publications
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
06:07 AM • 32357 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
Exclusive
05:46 AM • 36950 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 62993 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 96124 views
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive HeartPhotoAugust 23, 06:00 AM • 62426 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
J. D. Vance
Andriy Sybiha
Joe Biden
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Washington, D.C.
Volyn Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The Eiffel Tower lit up in blue and yellow in honor of Ukraine's Independence DayPhotoAugust 24, 08:41 PM • 17815 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 55634 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin BaldoniAugust 22, 01:10 PM • 40207 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhotoAugust 22, 11:46 AM • 40326 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican townAugust 22, 10:17 AM • 42746 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Euro
Ammunition
United States dollar
Pistol

Russian attack on Sumy: 6 injured in the community overnight and in the morning

Kyiv • UNN

 • 214 views

As a result of Russian night and morning attacks on Sumy and its surroundings, 6 people were injured, two of whom were hospitalized. 5 residential buildings were destroyed, and a multi-story building and other structures were damaged.

Russian attack on Sumy: 6 injured in the community overnight and in the morning

6 people were injured due to the night and morning attacks of the Russian Federation on Sumy and its surroundings, two of whom remain hospitalized, reported Serhiy Kryvosheienko, head of the Sumy City Military Administration, on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

According to the head of the Military Administration, the aftermath of the enemy attacks on the night and morning of August 25 is being eliminated. "As a result of night strikes on the Pishchansky старостинський округ: 5 residential buildings were destroyed, 3 outbuildings, 12 private residential buildings were damaged. As a result of the morning strike on Sumy, a 9-story residential building (32 windows and 45 balcony frames were damaged), a non-residential building of the central market (5 windows) and 12 windows in trade pavilions, the roof and 2 windows of the gas station premises were damaged," he said.

In total, 6 people were injured, two of whom are receiving inpatient treatment

- Kryvosheienko reported.

Sumy and the region attacked by Russian drones: one dead, nine injured25.08.25, 08:56 • 3452 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Telegram
Sumy Oblast
Ukraine
Sumy