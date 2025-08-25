Russian attack on Sumy: 6 injured in the community overnight and in the morning
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of Russian night and morning attacks on Sumy and its surroundings, 6 people were injured, two of whom were hospitalized. 5 residential buildings were destroyed, and a multi-story building and other structures were damaged.
6 people were injured due to the night and morning attacks of the Russian Federation on Sumy and its surroundings, two of whom remain hospitalized, reported Serhiy Kryvosheienko, head of the Sumy City Military Administration, on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.
Details
According to the head of the Military Administration, the aftermath of the enemy attacks on the night and morning of August 25 is being eliminated. "As a result of night strikes on the Pishchansky старостинський округ: 5 residential buildings were destroyed, 3 outbuildings, 12 private residential buildings were damaged. As a result of the morning strike on Sumy, a 9-story residential building (32 windows and 45 balcony frames were damaged), a non-residential building of the central market (5 windows) and 12 windows in trade pavilions, the roof and 2 windows of the gas station premises were damaged," he said.
In total, 6 people were injured, two of whom are receiving inpatient treatment
