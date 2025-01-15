Russian attack on Lviv region: houses damaged, unexploded rocket found in a field

In Lviv region, two private houses and outbuildings were damaged in a village as a result of a Russian missile attack, and debris and an unexploded missile were found in the field, the head of the Lviv RMA Maksym Kozytskyi said on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"According to the updated data, two private houses and two outbuildings were damaged as a result of the morning rocket attack in the village of Sknyliv, Zolochiv district. The blast wave damaged the roofs of the houses," Kozitsky wrote.

"In addition, in one of the villages of Stryi district, fragments of a rocket and one unexploded rocket were found in a field. Explosive experts have arrived at the scene," said the head of the RMA.

