Russian attack on Kyiv region: 8,000 subscribers left without gas for two days

Due to a Russian attack in the Obukhiv district of Kyiv region, gas supply will be absent on September 8 and 9. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

Emergency work on the gas network is currently underway – the service will be restored gradually, the official wrote.

This concerns subscribers in Kozyntsi, Zhukivtsi, Ukrainka, Pliuty, Veremya, Khalepya, Trypillia, and Shcherbanivka. In total, gas supply will be disconnected for 8093 subscribers - Kalashnyk clarified.

Recall

On the night of September 8, Russian occupiers attacked a thermal power generation facility in the Kyiv region. Local media and Telegram channels specify that it refers to Trypilska TPP, which has already been subjected to Russian strikes in 2024.