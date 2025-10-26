Russian attack on Kyiv on October 26: the number of injured increased to 33 people

The number of victims of the Russian attack on Kyiv last night has increased to 33 people. This was reported by Mayor Vitali Klitschko, according to UNN.

Details

The number of people injured in the enemy's attack on the capital last night has increased to 33. 8 of them were hospitalized by medics, including three children. - Klitschko wrote.

Recall

Around 2:00 a.m. on October 26, the capital of Ukraine was attacked by ударними UAVs. As a result of the enemy attack, three people died.

Later, it became known that 32 people were injured in the attack, seven of whom were hospitalized, including two children.