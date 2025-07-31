Russian attack on Kyiv on July 31 claimed 11 lives

$41.770.02
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
12:18 PM • 11909 views
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
12:07 PM • 31231 views
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
10:55 AM • 21649 views
Rada increased defense spending
10:17 AM • 29391 views
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
July 31, 07:35 AM • 35973 views
Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar
July 30, 03:21 PM • 178890 views
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
July 30, 03:01 PM • 222413 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
July 30, 01:30 PM • 109689 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 09:57 AM • 94168 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
The Rada will consider today the presidential bill on NABU and SAPO
Another 1070 occupiers, a tank, and 16 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy losses
Up to 10 people may be under the rubble in Kyiv after the Russian attack - Ministry of Internal Affairs
"Let him watch his words": Trump responded to Medvedev's threats of war against the US
The number of victims in Kyiv after Russia's night attack increased to 124 people - Tkachenko
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
01:18 PM • 4068 views
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
July 30, 03:21 PM • 178890 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
July 30, 03:01 PM • 222413 views
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's Image
Millionaire with criminal proceedings. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the NBU earned in JulyPhoto
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - Media
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is known
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchVideo
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBC
Russian attack on Kyiv on July 31 claimed 11 lives

Kyiv • UNN

 • 246 views

The death toll in Kyiv has risen to 11 people, including 1 child. 93 people were injured, 11 of them children.

Russian attack on Kyiv on July 31 claimed 11 lives

As a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv, 11 people have already died, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

The number of dead in Kyiv has increased to 11 people, including 1 child. 93 people were injured, including 11 children.

- reported the State Emergency Service.

At the sites of the strikes, as indicated, rescuers continue to work. Emergency search operations are ongoing. Information is being updated.

In particular, according to the State Emergency Service, 4 canine teams are continuously working at the sites of Russian strikes in Kyiv. "Service dogs, together with canine handlers from the State Emergency Service, are searching the rubble. They help to detect people who are trapped under the debris of destroyed buildings," the agency noted.

 At the sites of the strikes, as reported, psychologists from the State Emergency Service and representatives of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society and volunteer organizations are also involved.

"In the most difficult moments, Ukrainians remain together: helping each other, providing first aid, supporting with words and actions, hugging and simply being there," the State Emergency Service emphasized.

Recall

Earlier, 9 dead and 135 injured were reported as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of July 31.

Russian attack on Kyiv on July 31: death toll rises to 931.07.25, 15:55 • 1200 views

