Russian attack on Kyiv on July 31 claimed 11 lives

As a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv, 11 people have already died, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

The number of dead in Kyiv has increased to 11 people, including 1 child. 93 people were injured, including 11 children. - reported the State Emergency Service.

At the sites of the strikes, as indicated, rescuers continue to work. Emergency search operations are ongoing. Information is being updated.

In particular, according to the State Emergency Service, 4 canine teams are continuously working at the sites of Russian strikes in Kyiv. "Service dogs, together with canine handlers from the State Emergency Service, are searching the rubble. They help to detect people who are trapped under the debris of destroyed buildings," the agency noted.

At the sites of the strikes, as reported, psychologists from the State Emergency Service and representatives of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society and volunteer organizations are also involved.

"In the most difficult moments, Ukrainians remain together: helping each other, providing first aid, supporting with words and actions, hugging and simply being there," the State Emergency Service emphasized.

Recall

Earlier, 9 dead and 135 injured were reported as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of July 31.

Russian attack on Kyiv on July 31: death toll rises to 9