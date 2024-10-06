ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 48442 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 101421 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 163854 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136136 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142130 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138568 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180662 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112021 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171525 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104724 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Russian attack on Kherson: 61-year-old man wounded

Russian attack on Kherson: 61-year-old man wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18221 views

Russian troops attacked the Dniprovsky district of Kherson, wounding a 61-year-old man. The intensity of shelling in the Kherson region has increased, with 20 people, including medics, injured in two days.

On the afternoon of October 6, Russian troops attacked the Dniprovsky district of Kherson. One person was wounded in the attack. This was stated by the head of the Kherson City Military Administration Roman Mrochko, reports UNN.

Details

Around 16.00, the Russian occupiers attacked Dniprovsky district of the city. A 61-year-old man was injured. Doctors provided him with the necessary assistance on the spot

- said the head of the MBA. 

According to him, the victim had explosive and closed head injuries, contusion, and shrapnel wounds.

Recall

Kherson RMA spokesman Oleksandr Tolokonnikov said that the number of attacks with drones and other weapons has increased in Kherson region. In two days, 20 people were injured, including medics and ambulance drivers

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
