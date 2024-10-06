Russian attack on Kherson: 61-year-old man wounded

On the afternoon of October 6, Russian troops attacked the Dniprovsky district of Kherson. One person was wounded in the attack. This was stated by the head of the Kherson City Military Administration Roman Mrochko, reports UNN.

Details

Around 16.00, the Russian occupiers attacked Dniprovsky district of the city. A 61-year-old man was injured. Doctors provided him with the necessary assistance on the spot - said the head of the MBA.

According to him, the victim had explosive and closed head injuries, contusion, and shrapnel wounds.

Recall

Kherson RMA spokesman Oleksandr Tolokonnikov said that the number of attacks with drones and other weapons has increased in Kherson region. In two days, 20 people were injured, including medics and ambulance drivers