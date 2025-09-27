Russian attack on energy facilities in Chernihiv region: six communities and Nizhyn partially without electricity
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of an attack on energy facilities in the Nizhyn district of Chernihiv region, power outages occurred in 6 communities and partially in Nizhyn. Backup power has been activated, and restoration will begin after the threat is eliminated.
The occupiers attacked energy facilities in Chernihiv region. As a result of the attack, there are power outages in 6 communities and partially in Nizhyn. This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv OVA, Vyacheslav Chaus, as reported by UNN.
In the morning, there was a strike on energy facilities in Nizhyn district. There are power outages in 6 communities and partially in Nizhyn. In case of power outage, backup power is activated. As soon as the immediate threat passes, the relevant services begin restoration work.
According to the Air Force, in September, radio engineering troops detected twice as many air targets over Chernihiv region as in August, noted the head of the OVA.
