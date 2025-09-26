In Chernihiv, the water utility is completely de-energized after the Russian attack: residents are urged to stock up on water

All facilities of "Chernihivvodokanal" in Chernihiv have been de-energized as a result of enemy attacks on critical infrastructure facilities. This was reported by the communal enterprise "Chernihivvodokanal", according to UNN.

Details

"Attention residents of Chernihiv! Today at 13:40, all facilities of KP "Chernihivvodokanal" were de-energized. Currently, our employees are working to restore the operation of sewage pumping stations. This is a priority task, because before restoring water supply, it is necessary to ensure reliable wastewater disposal," the statement says.

Residents of the city were urged to urgently stock up on drinking water.

Addition

Yesterday, September 25, Chernihivvodokanal reported that as a result of enemy attacks on critical infrastructure facilities in Chernihiv, there are power outages, and since the operation of water supply and sewerage systems directly depends on stable power supply, Chernihiv is experiencing problems with maintaining proper pressure in the water supply network.

It was emphasized that KP "Chernihivvodokanal" is operating in emergency mode due to the de-energization of a number of facilities.

Throughout the day today, it was reported that the situation at the facilities of KP "Chernihivvodokanal" remains difficult.

The head of the Chernihiv OVA, Vyacheslav Chaus, reported today, September 26, on Telegram that due to the enemy's attack on energy facilities in Chernihiv region, several facilities were hit. There are power outages in Chernihiv and Chernihiv district.

According to Chaus, yesterday critical infrastructure facilities in Nizhyn, Chernihiv, and Chernihiv district were under enemy attack.