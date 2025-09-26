$41.490.08
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
Court to consider motion to overturn decision to close case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South Korea
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain health
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
The government has instructed to prepare a moratorium on cutting off electricity and gas in frontline regions
Trump allowed Ukraine to strike Russian targets in case of an attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Zelenskyy
Blocking journalistic investigations or expanding human rights: an analysis of the scandalous bill
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2025 to 2.5%
Russians continue to attack energy infrastructure in Chernihiv region: there are hits, power outages in Chernihiv and the district

Kyiv • UNN

 • 498 views

The head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, Viacheslav Chaus, reported on the continued attacks by Russian troops on energy facilities in the Chernihiv region. Hits were recorded, causing power outages in Chernihiv and the district.

In the Chernihiv region, Russian troops continue to attack energy facilities, there are hits and power outages in Chernihiv and the district, said Vyacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv OVA, on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The enemy's attack on energy facilities in the Chernihiv region continues. Currently, there are hits on several facilities. Power outages in Chernihiv and Chernihiv district

- Chaus wrote.

He urged people to stay in safe places. "Air defense is working," the head of the OVA noted.

Addition

According to Chaus, yesterday critical infrastructure facilities in Nizhyn, Chernihiv, and Chernihiv district were under enemy attack. Over the past day, more than a hundred explosions thundered in 19 settlements of the region. In the Koryukiv district, a twenty-year-old civilian boy suffered shrapnel wounds due to a UAV attack - he is currently in the hospital.


Julia Shramko

