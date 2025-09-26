Russians continue to attack energy infrastructure in Chernihiv region: there are hits, power outages in Chernihiv and the district

In the Chernihiv region, Russian troops continue to attack energy facilities, there are hits and power outages in Chernihiv and the district, said Vyacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv OVA, on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The enemy's attack on energy facilities in the Chernihiv region continues. Currently, there are hits on several facilities. Power outages in Chernihiv and Chernihiv district - Chaus wrote.

He urged people to stay in safe places. "Air defense is working," the head of the OVA noted.

Addition

According to Chaus, yesterday critical infrastructure facilities in Nizhyn, Chernihiv, and Chernihiv district were under enemy attack. Over the past day, more than a hundred explosions thundered in 19 settlements of the region. In the Koryukiv district, a twenty-year-old civilian boy suffered shrapnel wounds due to a UAV attack - he is currently in the hospital.



