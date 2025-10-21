Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region on October 19: a woman died in hospital

$41.760.03
48.660.10
ukenru
07:53 AM • 2078 views
When will heating be turned on throughout Ukraine - energy workers' answer
07:32 AM • 4248 views
Russia again attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv and part of the region without electricity
06:03 AM • 15077 views
Start of the budget process in the Rada: what is known about the State Budget-2026
Exclusive
05:35 AM • 16401 views
Searches are being conducted at the home of director Bilous, who is accused of sexual harassment
05:00 AM • 14533 views
Rubio-Lavrov meeting expected this week postponed indefinitely - CNN
October 20, 03:34 PM • 27135 views
Parked near a high-rise building and shot himself in the head: police confirmed the suicide of blogger Kostiantyn HanichPhoto
Exclusive
October 20, 02:23 PM • 47785 views
Virtual Assets Bill: MP told when the document might be considered in the Rada
October 20, 12:10 PM • 39158 views
Is there a risk of power outage schedules returning - Ukrenergo's answer
October 20, 08:37 AM • 47560 views
The President spoke about the areas of the front where the situation has improved
October 20, 08:22 AM • 86760 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile Crime
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
1.6m/s
79%
751mm
Popular news
Rostov region of the Russian Federation massively attacked by drones: power outage, injured (video)PhotoVideoOctober 20, 11:40 PM • 14889 views
Kyiv and regions declared alarm for the second time tonightOctober 21, 01:14 AM • 18327 views
Spain to transfer 70 generators to Ukraine to strengthen its energy systemVideoOctober 21, 01:40 AM • 3680 views
Chinese Unitree Robotics unveiled a new bionic humanoid robotPhotoVideo02:37 AM • 7848 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily Mail05:58 AM • 8340 views
Publications
Halloween 2025: Top costumes that will make you unforgettable, not scaryPhoto07:50 AM • 2790 views
Start of the budget process in the Rada: what is known about the State Budget-202606:03 AM • 15065 views
Five incredibly delicious and nutritious recipes with hunting sausagesPhotoOctober 20, 03:48 PM • 29490 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile CrimeOctober 20, 08:22 AM • 86757 views
New elite of Ukrainian business: a ranking of young entrepreneurs who are building global businesses despite the warPhotoOctober 20, 08:14 AM • 57707 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ihor Terekhov
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Elon Musk
Mike Johnson
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
White House
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily Mail05:58 AM • 8492 views
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 18224 views
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 74753 views
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 69704 views
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriendOctober 17, 08:07 PM • 89536 views
Actual
Social network
Shahed-136
Gold
Financial Times
Film

Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region on October 19: a woman died in hospital

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1188 views

A 69-year-old woman, injured in the Russian attack on Shakhtarske on October 19, died in hospital. Doctors fought for her life, but unfortunately, they could not save her.

Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region on October 19: a woman died in hospital

A woman who was injured in a Russian attack on the settlement of Shakhtarske on the night of October 19 died in the Dnipropetrovsk region. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Vladyslav Haivanenko, reports UNN.

Details

We have sad news. A 69-year-old woman who was injured in the attack on Shakhtarske on the night of Sunday died in the hospital. Doctors fought for the victim's life. But, unfortunately... Condolences to family and friends

 - he wrote.

Recall

On the night of October 10, Russian occupiers attacked the Shakhtarsk community in the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones. Apartment buildings where people lived were hit: initially, 10 people were reported injured, then this number increased to 11.

UNN also reported that on the night of October 21, the Russians launched two ballistic missiles, 4 S-300 missiles, and 98 drones at Ukraine. Defense forces neutralized 58 drones.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukraine