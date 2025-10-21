Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region on October 19: a woman died in hospital

A woman who was injured in a Russian attack on the settlement of Shakhtarske on the night of October 19 died in the Dnipropetrovsk region. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Vladyslav Haivanenko, reports UNN.

Details

We have sad news. A 69-year-old woman who was injured in the attack on Shakhtarske on the night of Sunday died in the hospital. Doctors fought for the victim's life. But, unfortunately... Condolences to family and friends - he wrote.

Recall

On the night of October 10, Russian occupiers attacked the Shakhtarsk community in the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones. Apartment buildings where people lived were hit: initially, 10 people were reported injured, then this number increased to 11.

UNN also reported that on the night of October 21, the Russians launched two ballistic missiles, 4 S-300 missiles, and 98 drones at Ukraine. Defense forces neutralized 58 drones.