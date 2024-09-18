Russian attack leaves one dead and one wounded in Kropyvnytskyi, damages houses

An enemy attack on Kropyvnytskyi damaged residential buildings and started a fire. One person was killed, a 90-year-old woman was lightly injured and does not need hospitalization, Kirovohrad RMA head Andriy Raykovych said on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Several residential buildings in the regional center were damaged as a result of an enemy attack. A fire broke out in one of the yards. Unfortunately, there is a deceased. A 90-year-old woman was lightly wounded. The medics have already provided her with assistance. She does not need hospitalization - Raykovych wrote.

According to him, all the relevant services are in place.

