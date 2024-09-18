Enemy is attacking Kirovohrad region, Air Force warned about “Shaheds”

The head of Kirovograd RMA, Andriy Raykovych, reported an attack by Russian troops on Kirovograd region. A series of explosions were reported in Kropyvnytskyi, and the Ukrainian Air Force warned of "Shaheds" in the region, UNN reports.

Details

"The enemy continues to attack Kirovohrad region. Please do not ignore the alert. Residents of Kropyvnytskyi are not to post any photos or videos. Official information - after the alert is over," Andriy Raykovych, head of the Kirovohrad RMA, wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

Before that, Suspilne reported on a series of explosions in Kropyvnytskyi.

The Ukrainian Air Force warned of a "Shaheds" in Kirovohrad region, heading south. Later, they reported UAVs east of Kropyvnytskyi, heading west.

Russia attacked Sumy energy facilities with “Shaheds” at night, 16 drones destroyed in the region - RMA