Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 111430 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 114846 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 186582 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 147544 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 149180 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141302 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 192114 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112271 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 181618 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104931 views

Enemy is attacking Kirovohrad region, Air Force warned about “Shaheds”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17199 views

The head of Kirovohrad RMA reported an enemy attack on the region. A series of explosions were recorded in Kropyvnytskyi, and the Ukrainian Air Force warned of “chessmen” and UAVs in the region.

The head of Kirovograd RMA, Andriy Raykovych, reported an attack by Russian troops on Kirovograd region. A series of explosions were reported in Kropyvnytskyi, and the Ukrainian Air Force warned of "Shaheds" in the region, UNN reports.

Details

"The enemy continues to attack Kirovohrad region. Please do not ignore the alert. Residents of Kropyvnytskyi are not to post any photos or videos. Official information - after the alert is over," Andriy Raykovych, head of the Kirovohrad RMA, wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

Before that, Suspilne reported on a series of explosions in Kropyvnytskyi.

The Ukrainian Air Force warned of a "Shaheds" in Kirovohrad region, heading south. Later, they reported UAVs east of Kropyvnytskyi, heading west.

Russia attacked Sumy energy facilities with “Shaheds” at night, 16 drones destroyed in the region - RMA9/18/24, 8:25 AM • 13510 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
kirovohrad-oblastKirovohrad Oblast
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
telegramTelegram
kropyvnytskyiKropyvnytskyi

