Russia attacked Sumy energy facilities with “Shaheds” at night, 16 drones destroyed in the region - RMA

Russian troops attacked Sumy's energy facilities with drones overnight. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties, and the aftermath of the attack is being eliminated, the Sumy RMA and the head of the Sumy City Military Administration, Oleksiy Drozdenko, reported on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reported.

On the night of September 18, the enemy launched an air strike on the energy facilities of Sumy, using a Shahed UAV - RMA said.

Drozdenko also stated that "on the night of September 18, the enemy attacked Sumy's energy facilities with ‘shaheds’."

"Preliminary, no people were injured. The consequences of the enemy strike are being eliminated," the RMA said.

"As a result of hostile attacks, the region's power system is operating in a tense mode. Consumers are asked to reduce their electricity consumption, especially during peak hours," the statement said.

At the same time, the RMA said that last night, on September 18, 16 enemy Shaheds were destroyed by Sumy air defense forces.

