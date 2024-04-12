The explosions occurred in Sumy, according to Suspilne Sumy, UNN reports .

"Explosions were heard in Sumy," Suspilne Sumy reports.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of the launch of guided aerial bombs in Sumy region.

Recall

at night and in the morning, Russian troops fired 7 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 39 explosions were recorded.

In Sumy region, the occupants fired 36 times at the border areas and settlements yesterday, resulting in 157 explosions. As a result of hostile attacks in two communities of the region, 4 residents were wounded. In particular, Russian troops attacked a thermal power plant in Sumy.