Russian attack damaged infrastructure in Sumy region

Exclusive
06:00 AM
A week of contrasts and deep processes: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for August 11 – 17Photo
05:15 AM
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory
August 10, 08:18 AM
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
Exclusive
August 9, 02:11 PM
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin's and Trump's negotiations might end with
August 9, 01:49 PM
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
August 9, 06:10 AM
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Popular news
Occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region “regulate” water prices with terror amid its acute shortage - CNSAugust 10, 10:39 PM • 13592 views
Shakhtar received a stunning offer for Kevin: how much does the Brazilian winger cost?August 11, 12:54 AM • 12829 views
"This would be the best solution": Polish Deputy Prime Minister - on inviting Zelenskyy to Trump's meeting with PutinAugust 11, 01:27 AM • 10715 views
Trump will act from a position of peace through strength in negotiations with Putin - Markarova03:04 AM • 14602 views
US Secret Service rented a house in Alaska for Trump-Putin meeting - NYT06:46 AM • 7208 views
A week of contrasts and deep processes: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for August 11 – 17Photo
Exclusive
06:00 AM
05:15 AM
August 8, 02:38 PM
August 8, 02:30 PM
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM
UNN Lite
August 9, 03:20 PM
August 9, 01:49 PM
August 8, 11:15 AM
August 7, 11:02 AM
August 6, 10:39 AM
Russian attack damaged infrastructure in Sumy region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1736 views

During the night, Russians attacked the Shostka community in Sumy region. An infrastructure facility, two residential buildings, and agricultural warehouses with equipment were damaged.

Russian attack damaged infrastructure in Sumy region

In the Sumy region, Russian troops attacked the Shostka community at night, damaging an infrastructure facility and agricultural warehouses with equipment, Oleg Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, announced on Monday in Telegram, UNN writes.

Details

"At night, the Russians attacked the Shostka community," Hryhorov noted. "An infrastructure facility was damaged in the Ivotka старостинський округ (starostynskyi okruh - a local administrative unit)."

Also, according to him, two residential buildings were damaged in the district.

"In the Sobychivskyi старостинський округ (starostynskyi okruh), as a result of a UAV attack, agricultural warehouses and agricultural machinery were destroyed," the head of the Regional Military Administration reported.

The area is being surveyed, and the extent of the damage is being clarified, he added.

The State Emergency Service showed the consequences.

Addition

According to data from the Sumy Regional Military Administration, during the day, from the morning of August 10 to the morning of August 11, Russian troops carried out 135 shellings of 46 settlements in 15 territorial communities of the region. This included almost 40 KAB (guided aerial bomb) strikes. The most shellings were recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts.

Julia Shramko

War
Sumy Oblast