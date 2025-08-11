Russian attack damaged infrastructure in Sumy region

In the Sumy region, Russian troops attacked the Shostka community at night, damaging an infrastructure facility and agricultural warehouses with equipment, Oleg Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, announced on Monday in Telegram, UNN writes.

Details

"At night, the Russians attacked the Shostka community," Hryhorov noted. "An infrastructure facility was damaged in the Ivotka старостинський округ (starostynskyi okruh - a local administrative unit)."

Also, according to him, two residential buildings were damaged in the district.

"In the Sobychivskyi старостинський округ (starostynskyi okruh), as a result of a UAV attack, agricultural warehouses and agricultural machinery were destroyed," the head of the Regional Military Administration reported.

The area is being surveyed, and the extent of the damage is being clarified, he added.

The State Emergency Service showed the consequences.

Addition

According to data from the Sumy Regional Military Administration, during the day, from the morning of August 10 to the morning of August 11, Russian troops carried out 135 shellings of 46 settlements in 15 territorial communities of the region. This included almost 40 KAB (guided aerial bomb) strikes. The most shellings were recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts.