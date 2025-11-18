$42.070.02
ukenru
In Odesa, a woman who was littering was tied to a bench with tape: the police reacted
Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market
Spain allocates €1 billion to Ukraine for American weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Long-time collaborators with Russian special services: Tusk stated that Ukrainians committed sabotage on Polish railways
What will the weather be like in Ukraine on November 19: Forecaster Didenko announced the forecast for Wednesday
Trump's special envoy Witkoff to join talks with Zelenskyy in Turkey - Reuters
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in four regions, schedules in most regions - Ministry of Energy
How to care for houseplants in winter: key tipsPhoto
It is quite likely not at the next meeting: MP on when the Rada will adopt the State Budget-2026
The National Security and Defense Council denied information that Umerov refuses to return to Ukraine
Russian army uses civilians in Pokrovsk as "human shields": details of the crime

Kyiv • UNN

 • 846 views

Russian occupiers used civilians as "human shields" during fighting in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region. A criminal proceeding has been initiated regarding war crimes.

Russian army uses civilians in Pokrovsk as "human shields": details of the crime

Russian occupiers actively used and continue to use civilians as a "human shield" during battles in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General and the Security Service of Ukraine.

Details

According to the investigation, on November 10 of this year, the commander of one of the units of the Russian Armed Forces, being in contact with subordinates who entered Pokrovsk, ordered to use civilians as a "human shield".

During the so-called "cleansing" of the residential sector, they were supposed to lead a detained man, a woman, and a 13-year-old child in front of them, exposing them to mortal danger 

- stated the Office of the Prosecutor General.

At the same time, the SBU published an audio recording of an intercepted conversation between Russian occupiers, which refers to the use of civilians in Pokrovsk as a "human shield" during the assault on Ukrainian positions in the city.

The Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine noted: this is a gross violation of international humanitarian law and a war crime.

Deportation of children, ecocide and more: Prosecutor General's Office strengthens cooperation with France on Russian war crimes in Ukraine11/18/25, 10:54 AM • 3022 views

This prohibition is enshrined in the Geneva Conventions and their Additional Protocols, as well as in the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court. Such practice is prohibited both during international and non-international armed conflicts.

The SBU also called the actions of the occupiers a war crime. Such actions of the Russian occupation groups violate the requirements of Article 28 of the Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War and are qualified as a war crime.

Based on the obtained facts, investigators of the Security Service initiated criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes).

Defense Forces eliminated 314 Russians and wounded 71 in Pokrovsk since early November - Air Assault Forces11/18/25, 12:03 PM • 2506 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
War in Ukraine
Pokrovsk
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine