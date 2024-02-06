Russian army strikes with "Shahed" at Marhanets in Dnipropetrovs'k region: two people wounded

Two people were injured as a result of an enemy drone attack in Marhanets, Dnipro region. This was reported on Tuesday by the head of the RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Two people were wounded in Marganets. These are the consequences of another attack on the city. The enemy hit with a kamikaze drone - Lysak wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the 50-year-old female victim will be treated at home. The 63-year-old man is in a hospital in moderate condition.

The attack damaged 4 private houses and a car.

