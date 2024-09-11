Russian army strikes at Kherson, explosions heard in the city

The Russian army periodically strikes Kherson, a number of explosions were heard in the city. This was reported by the head of the Kherson MVA Roman Mrochko, reports UNN.

“The Russian army periodically strikes Kherson. In particular, a series of explosions took place in Dniprovsky district,” said Mrochko.

The head of the MBA urged residents to be careful.

“Move to safer places. Stay away from windows,” Mrochko said.

