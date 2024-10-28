Russian army strikes at Chuhuiv at night: four children among the victims
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops attacked Chuhuiv and Kharkiv, injuring 15 civilians, including five children. Tornado-S MLRS was used in Chuhuiv, and a residential building in Kharkiv was damaged by an aircraft bomb.
In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops attacked Chuhuiv at night and struck again at Kharkiv, injuring 15 civilians, including five children. UNN reports this with reference to the Main Department of the National Police in the region.
Details
According to police, at about 3:17 a.m., the Russian armed forces struck Chuhuiv with Tornado-S MLRS. As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out in a private house. Two civilians sought medical assistance. They have an acute stress reaction.
A family in another household also reportedly needed medical assistance. The man suffered shrapnel wounds to his lower limb from glass, while the woman and four children suffered acute stress reactions.
In addition, at night around two o'clock, the Russian army struck again at Kharkiv. An enemy drone hit the ninth floor of a residential building. Seven people were injured in the air strike, including a 16-year-old girl.
The ceiling between the 8th and 9th floor was damaged, three apartments on the ninth floor were partially destroyed, as well as the windows and balconies in the building.