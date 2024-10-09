Russian army strikes a residential area in Kharkiv: emergency services are on the scene

The Russian army attacked Kharkiv, the strike was carried out in the area of dense residential buildings, reports UNN.

“According to preliminary information, the attack targeted a densely populated residential area. We are checking the details. Be careful,” said Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov.

According to the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, emergency services went to inspect the building.

“The occupiers attacked Kharkiv. Emergency services went to inspect. Preliminarily, the private sector. There is no information about the victims at the moment,” said Sinegubov.

An explosion occurred in Kharkiv, the city may be under attack by KGB - mayor