Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human history
September 10, 03:04 PM • 22466 views
Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
September 10, 01:48 PM • 63474 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
September 10, 01:15 PM • 36218 views
Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska
September 10, 12:25 PM • 38537 views
A criminal case will be opened against the suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, if the official investigation reveals elements of a crime in his actions - lawyer
September 10, 12:10 PM • 38116 views
NATO activates Article 4 after Russian drone attack on Poland
September 10, 10:41 AM • 69505 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
September 10, 08:44 AM • 90350 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo
September 10, 08:33 AM • 70816 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
September 10, 07:09 AM • 35440 views
"No grounds for panic" - Tusk on Russian drones in Poland
Russian army lost 890 personnel and 49 units of special equipment in a day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 164 views

Over the past day, September 10, the Russian army lost 890 servicemen. Also, 22 artillery systems and 4 enemy tanks were destroyed.

Russian army lost 890 personnel and 49 units of special equipment in a day

Over the past day, September 10, the Russian army lost at least 890 more servicemen. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 22 artillery systems and 4 enemy tanks. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 11.09.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1,091,890 (+890) killed
    • tanks ‒ 11,176 (+4)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 23,264 (+2)
        • artillery systems ‒ 32,628 (+22)
          • MLRS ‒ 1,483 (0)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1,217 (0)
              • aircraft ‒ 422 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 341 (0)
                  • UAVs operational-tactical level ‒ 58,194 (+343)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3,718 (+27)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 61,339 (+49)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3,964 (0)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              Since the beginning of September 10, 153 combat engagements have taken place between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops, with the enemy continuing to exert the most pressure in the Novopavlivka and Pokrovsk directions.

                              Vita Zelenetska

                              War in Ukraine
                              Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine