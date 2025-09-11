Over the past day, September 10, the Russian army lost at least 890 more servicemen. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 22 artillery systems and 4 enemy tanks. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 11.09.25 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 1,091,890 (+890) killed

tanks ‒ 11,176 (+4)

armored combat vehicles ‒ 23,264 (+2)

artillery systems ‒ 32,628 (+22)

MLRS ‒ 1,483 (0)

air defense systems ‒ 1,217 (0)

aircraft ‒ 422 (0)

helicopters ‒ 341 (0)

UAVs operational-tactical level ‒ 58,194 (+343)

cruise missiles ‒ 3,718 (+27)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 1 (0)

automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 61,339 (+49)

special equipment ‒ 3,964 (0)

Data is being updated.

Recall

Since the beginning of September 10, 153 combat engagements have taken place between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops, with the enemy continuing to exert the most pressure in the Novopavlivka and Pokrovsk directions.

