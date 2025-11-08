Russian army lost 1190 servicemen during the day

Over the past day, November 7, the Russian army lost 1,190 of its servicemen and 98 units of equipment. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its morning report on November 8, 2025, according to UNN.

Details

Thus, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 08.11.25 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 1,150,100 (+1,190) killed

tanks ‒ 11,330 (0)

armored combat vehicles ‒ 23,544 (+1)

artillery systems ‒ 34,321 (+20)

MLRS ‒ 1,538 (+3)

air defense systems ‒ 1,239 (+1)

aircraft ‒ 428 (0)

helicopters ‒ 347 (+1)

UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 78,928 (+250)

cruise missiles ‒ 3,918 (0)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 1 (0)

vehicles and fuel tanks ‒ 66,795 (+72)

special equipment ‒ 3,993 (0)

Data is being updated.

Recall

During the day, on November 8, 170 combat engagements took place at the front, Russian troops launched 55 air strikes and used 3,074 kamikaze drones. Ukrainian defenders repelled numerous attacks in various directions, destroying 110 occupiers and a significant amount of enemy equipment in the Pokrovsk direction.

In October, Russian troops lost a record 25,000 soldiers - Zelenskyy