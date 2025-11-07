In October, Russian troops lost a record 25,000 soldiers - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops lost 25,000 servicemen in October due to the actions of Ukrainian UAVs. This is the largest loss in one month since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a briefing, UNN reports.
Details
We have 25,000 enemy "killed in action" losses for the month of October due to UAVs alone. This is a clear figure, because everything is with video confirmation. Without video confirmation, there are another 2-3 thousand.
The head of state added that these are Russia's largest losses since the beginning of the full-scale war in one month.
