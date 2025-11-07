In October, Russian troops lost a record 25,000 soldiers - Zelenskyy

Russian troops lost 25,000 servicemen in October due to the actions of Ukrainian UAVs. This is the largest loss in one month since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a briefing, UNN reports.

Details

We have 25,000 enemy "killed in action" losses for the month of October due to UAVs alone. This is a clear figure, because everything is with video confirmation. Without video confirmation, there are another 2-3 thousand. - the President said.

The head of state added that these are Russia's largest losses since the beginning of the full-scale war in one month.

Details

President Zelenskyy reported 220 assaults on Pokrovsk in three days, with 314 Russian servicemen inside the city. The enemy reduced activity, reorienting the strike to Myrnohrad.