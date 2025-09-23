$41.250.00
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
12:52 AM • 1642 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 11692 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 26123 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 30675 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
September 22, 11:53 AM • 34941 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 50425 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
September 22, 09:32 AM • 61013 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 57717 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
September 22, 05:49 AM • 28853 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shownVideo
Publications
Exclusives
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate Day
Russian army lost 1010 servicemen, two planes, a helicopter and 5 tanks in one day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 184 views

Over the past day, September 22, the Russian army lost 1010 servicemen, two planes, a helicopter and five tanks. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 23.09.25 amounted to approximately 1,103,580 personnel.

Russian army lost 1010 servicemen, two planes, a helicopter and 5 tanks in one day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Over the past day, September 22, the Russian army lost 1010 of its servicemen. In addition, the Defense Forces destroyed dozens of units of enemy equipment and weapons, including two aircraft, a helicopter, and five tanks. This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 23.09.25 are approximately:

  • personnel – about 1103580 (+1010) people;
    • tanks – 11199 (+5) units;
      • armored combat vehicles – 23282 (+0) units;
        • artillery systems – 33052 (+53) units;
          • MLRS – 1495 (+2) units;
            • air defense systems – 1218 (+0) units;
              • aircraft – 424 (+2) units;
                • helicopters – 345 (+1);
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level – 62486 (+485);
                    • cruise missiles – 3747 (+0);
                      • ships / boats – 28 (+0);
                        • submarines – 1 (+0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks – 62486 (+123);
                            • special equipment – 3969 (+0).

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              On September 22, 143 combat engagements took place at the front. The enemy launched two missile strikes, 45 air strikes, and carried out 3454 shellings, using 2185 kamikaze drones.

                              Soldiers of the 95th Separate Air Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down a Russian Forpost attack UAV, which developed a speed of over 160 km/h. The cost of the drone is about 7 million dollars, it can climb to a height of up to 7 km and has a control range of 250 km.

                              In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy intensified assault actions, trying to block logistical routes. Infiltration is becoming the dominant tactic of the Russian Federation, with daily use of up to 600 enemy FPV and attack drones.

                              Vita Zelenetska

                              War in Ukraine
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Armed Forces of Ukraine