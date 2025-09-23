Russian army lost 1010 servicemen, two planes, a helicopter and 5 tanks in one day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past day, September 22, the Russian army lost 1010 of its servicemen. In addition, the Defense Forces destroyed dozens of units of enemy equipment and weapons, including two aircraft, a helicopter, and five tanks. This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Details
Total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 23.09.25 are approximately:
- personnel – about 1103580 (+1010) people;
- tanks – 11199 (+5) units;
- armored combat vehicles – 23282 (+0) units;
- artillery systems – 33052 (+53) units;
- MLRS – 1495 (+2) units;
- air defense systems – 1218 (+0) units;
- aircraft – 424 (+2) units;
- helicopters – 345 (+1);
- UAVs of operational-tactical level – 62486 (+485);
- cruise missiles – 3747 (+0);
- ships / boats – 28 (+0);
- submarines – 1 (+0)
- automotive equipment and fuel tanks – 62486 (+123);
- special equipment – 3969 (+0).
Data is being updated.
Recall
On September 22, 143 combat engagements took place at the front. The enemy launched two missile strikes, 45 air strikes, and carried out 3454 shellings, using 2185 kamikaze drones.
Soldiers of the 95th Separate Air Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down a Russian Forpost attack UAV, which developed a speed of over 160 km/h. The cost of the drone is about 7 million dollars, it can climb to a height of up to 7 km and has a control range of 250 km.
In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy intensified assault actions, trying to block logistical routes. Infiltration is becoming the dominant tactic of the Russian Federation, with daily use of up to 600 enemy FPV and attack drones.
