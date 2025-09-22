The National Guard troops of the Russian Federation have begun forming tank units. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain.

Details

According to British intelligence, the decision to reinforce the Rosgvardiya with heavy weapons was made by Putin in August 2023, two months after the failed mutiny of mercenaries from the Wagner PMC led by Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Although the main task of the Rosgvardiya is to suppress unrest within Russia and in the occupied territories, and its fighters are not adapted for intense battles with the Ukrainian Defense Forces, the creation of tank units demonstrates a clear militarization of the Rosgvardiya, according to the report of the British Ministry of Defense. They add that it also almost certainly demonstrates the Kremlin's continued trust in the Rosgvardiya.

Reference

The Rosgvardiya, with a strength of up to 400,000 personnel, is directly subordinate to Putin and is not part of other Russian power ministries. Its main purpose is to ensure internal security to guarantee the existence of the Russian regime. In the occupied territories of Ukraine, the Rosgvardiya plays an important role in ensuring rear security.

Recall

According to the British Ministry of Defense, to capture Pokrovsk in Donetsk region, the Russians transferred marines from the Kursk and Sumy directions.