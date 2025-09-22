$41.250.00
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
07:19 AM • 19282 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
05:49 AM • 16097 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shown
05:30 AM • 24887 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures
September 21, 08:36 PM • 19233 views
UN General Assembly kicks off in New York: Ukraine demands decisive response to Russian aggression - MFA
September 21, 12:26 PM • 30878 views
Autumn Equinox on September 22: Its Meaning and Forecast for All Zodiac Signs
September 21, 07:39 AM • 46436 views
No leaks from "Diia": the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained what happened
September 20, 03:23 PM • 55406 views
Zelenskyy announced he signed three sanctions packages: who they target
September 20, 01:11 PM • 61077 views
"Taps shut off": Ukrainian drones halted operations of several oil pumping stations in Russia
September 20, 10:19 AM • 57575 views
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week
Rosgvardia forms tank units for the war in Ukraine - British Ministry of Defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 176 views

The Russian National Guard troops began creating tank units by Putin's decision in August 2023. This happened two months after the failed mutiny of Wagner PMC mercenaries.

Rosgvardia forms tank units for the war in Ukraine - British Ministry of Defense

The National Guard troops of the Russian Federation have begun forming tank units. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain.

Details

According to British intelligence, the decision to reinforce the Rosgvardiya with heavy weapons was made by Putin in August 2023, two months after the failed mutiny of mercenaries from the Wagner PMC led by Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Although the main task of the Rosgvardiya is to suppress unrest within Russia and in the occupied territories, and its fighters are not adapted for intense battles with the Ukrainian Defense Forces, the creation of tank units demonstrates a clear militarization of the Rosgvardiya, according to the report of the British Ministry of Defense. They add that it also almost certainly demonstrates the Kremlin's continued trust in the Rosgvardiya.

Reference

The Rosgvardiya, with a strength of up to 400,000 personnel, is directly subordinate to Putin and is not part of other Russian power ministries. Its main purpose is to ensure internal security to guarantee the existence of the Russian regime. In the occupied territories of Ukraine, the Rosgvardiya plays an important role in ensuring rear security.

Recall

According to the British Ministry of Defense, to capture Pokrovsk in Donetsk region, the Russians transferred marines from the Kursk and Sumy directions.

Yevhen Ustimenko

